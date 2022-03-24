Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 10th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 72,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,474. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

