Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

