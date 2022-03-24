Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.