Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $14,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kraton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

