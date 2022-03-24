Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

