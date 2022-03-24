Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBU opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

