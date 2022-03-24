Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,595 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

