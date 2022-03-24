eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 277,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

