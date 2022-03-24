Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

