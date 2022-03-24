EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $317.27. 8,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $300.11. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.08.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

