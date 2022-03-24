EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 124,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,224. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.