Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 989,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,448. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

