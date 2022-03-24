Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.11

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $229.60, with a volume of 1754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

