Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 92.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $489.47 and $3.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

