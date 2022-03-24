Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EKTAY. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

