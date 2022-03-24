Ellevest Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.19. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,134. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.64. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.61 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

