Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,522 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,628. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

