Ellevest Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 3,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,768. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.29 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

