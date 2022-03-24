Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

