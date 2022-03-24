Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,758. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.