Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

