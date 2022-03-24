Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.72.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $210.25. 5,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

