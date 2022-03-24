Ellevest Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 244,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,560,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

