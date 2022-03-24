Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.99. 36,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

