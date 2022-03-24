Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,354,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,542.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,671.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

