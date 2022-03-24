Ellevest Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $184.32. 11,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.99.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

