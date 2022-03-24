Ellevest Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.94. 941,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $595.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

