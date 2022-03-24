Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 4,052 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

