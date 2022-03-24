Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $21,236.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 305.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,904,353 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.