Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.95

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.28 ($0.12). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 5,833,527 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £66.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

