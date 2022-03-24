Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 2,396,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,318. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

