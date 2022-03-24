Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.
Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 2,396,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,318. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
