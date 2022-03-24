Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 979,656 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

