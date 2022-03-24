ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Increased to €14.90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ENI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ENI by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

