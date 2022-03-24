Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

