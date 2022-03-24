EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $132.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.19. 5,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,738. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.