EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.