Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EQ opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Get Equillium alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.