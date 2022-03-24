Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
EQ opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equillium (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
