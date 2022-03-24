Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MariMed Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MariMed in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MariMed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

