Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.14.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

