Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

EQR stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

