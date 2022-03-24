Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

