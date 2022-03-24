Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.92.

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.26. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

