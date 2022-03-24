Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

