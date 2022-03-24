Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.42

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLRAF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Essentra from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.