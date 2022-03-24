Etherisc DIP Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $187,848.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $11.13 million and $187,848.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

