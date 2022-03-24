Ethernity Chain (ERN) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.88 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00012605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.32 million and $24.88 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,420,980 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

