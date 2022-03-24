Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Price Target Increased to €113.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

