Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Price Target Increased to €113.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank to €113.50 ($124.73) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EUZOF opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.
About Eurazeo (Get Rating)
