Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
EVAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
