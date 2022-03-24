Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

EVBG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 10,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,132. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

