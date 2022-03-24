EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

EVgo stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 5,572,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,601. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVgo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

